Is There An Adobe Premiere Pro Lifetime License?

In our review of Adobe Premiere Pro we were asked in the comments section if we could buy a lifetime license for this product portfolio.

Adobe does not offer a ‘Lifetime License’ for Adobe Premiere Pro or any of its other products. This means that users cannot make a one-time payment to access the software indefinitely.

The shift to the Creative Cloud model was precisely to move away from this type of licensing.

Adobe Premiere Pro operates on a subscription-based model, known as the Creative Cloud. This model was introduced in 2013, replacing the previous one-time purchase model. The Creative Cloud model allows users to pay a monthly or annual fee to access Adobe’s suite of products, including Adobe Premiere Pro.

The rationale behind this decision lies in Adobe’s commitment to continuous innovation and regular updates.

The subscription model allows Adobe to roll out frequent updates and improvements to their software, ensuring that users always have access to the latest features and security updates.

A lifetime license would not be compatible with this approach, as it would not provide the recurring revenue necessary to support ongoing development and innovation.

Adobe Premiere Pro Subscription Prices

Adobe offers a variety of subscription plans for Adobe Premiere Pro CC and other products in its Creative Cloud suite. Here are some examples:

Adobe Premiere Pro CC Individual Plan: This plan offers access to Adobe Premiere Pro CC alone for $20.99 per month. It is suitable for professionals who primarily need video editing software and do not require the full suite of Adobe products. Creative Cloud All Apps Plan: This plan includes access to over 20 Creative Cloud apps, including Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Express, and Acrobat Pro. It is priced at $54.99 per month. This plan offers the best value for users who need multiple Adobe products for their work. Photography Plan (1TB): This plan includes Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop on desktop and iPad, and 1TB of cloud storage. It is priced at $19.99 per month. This plan is ideal for photographers who also need some video editing capabilities. Acrobat Pro Plan: This plan includes the complete PDF solution for working anywhere (includes desktop, web, and mobile access). It is priced at $19.99 per month. Photoshop Individual Plan: This plan offers access to Photoshop on desktop and iPad and comes with Adobe Fresco for drawing and painting. It is priced at $20.99 per month.

Here is a comparison table for easy reference:

Plan Name Included Apps Price per Month Adobe Premiere Pro CC Individual Plan Adobe Premiere Pro CC $20.99 Creative Cloud All Apps Plan Over 20 apps including Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Express, and Acrobat Pro $54.99 Photography Plan (1TB) Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop on desktop and iPad, 1TB cloud storage $19.99 Acrobat Pro Plan Acrobat Pro for desktop, web, and mobile access $19.99 Photoshop Individual Plan Photoshop on desktop and iPad, Adobe Fresco $20.99

Alternatives To Adobe Premiere Pro That Offer Lifetime Licenses

Here are some alternatives to Adobe Premiere Pro that offer lifetime licenses:

DaVinci Resolve: This software started as a color grading program but has evolved into a comprehensive, non-linear editing product. It offers separate workspaces for editing, color, audio, and visual effects, each with its own set of tools, effects, and precise controls. It also features a unique collaboration model that allows different creative experts to work on the same project at the same time. The software comes with both free and paid versions. The paid version costs $357.01 as a one-time fee. Final Cut Pro: This is a program that provides similar editing capabilities to Adobe Premiere Pro but at a lower cost. It employs a magnetic timeline, which differs from that of Adobe Premiere Pro and other video editors. This application places auxiliary clips underneath the main timeline for individual editing rather than splitting all video clips. The software is available for Mac users at a one-time cost of $299.99. Filmora: With its streamlined interface and features, Filmora strives to deliver professional quality to editors. You’ll have access to high-end tools like motion-tracking masks, green screens, and color grading. Filmora offers a perpetual plan at a one-time cost of $69.99. Corel VideoStudio: Corel is a well-known brand that has been around for a long time. It has a lot of features, including 360-degree footage compatibility and keyframing, hundreds of pre-made effects, and filters. Corel VideoStudio offers a one-time purchase option with prices starting at $79.99. Pinnacle Studio: Pinnacle Studio is a reliable option for mid-level editors like small businesses or amateur filmmakers. The user interface is simple, and the updates have included a pack of important features as well. The software is available for a one-time purchase, with prices starting at $59.95.

Can I Buy Adobe Premiere Pro Permanently?

You cannot buy Adobe Premiere Pro permanently as Adobe does not offer a permanent, one-time purchase option for Adobe Premiere Pro since 2013.

The company transitioned to a subscription-based model, known as Adobe Creative Cloud. This means that instead of paying a one-time fee to own the software outright, users pay a monthly or annual fee to use the software.

The subscription model has several advantages from Adobe’s perspective:

Continuous Revenue Stream: It provides a steady and predictable stream of revenue, which helps Adobe invest in the continuous development and improvement of their products. Regular Updates: Subscribers have access to the latest features and updates as soon as they are released. This ensures that users are always working with the most current version of the software. Customer Engagement: The subscription model encourages ongoing customer engagement. Users are more likely to explore and use new features that are regularly added to the software. Piracy Reduction: The subscription model helps to combat software piracy, which was a significant issue with the previous one-time purchase model.

However, the subscription model has been met with mixed reactions from users. Some appreciate the lower upfront cost and the ability to always have the latest version of the software. Others, however, prefer the traditional model of owning the software outright and have expressed frustration with having to pay a recurring fee.

If you’re looking for a video editing software that offers a one-time purchase, there are other options on the market, such as Final Cut Pro (for Mac users) or DaVinci Resolve. However, these are different products and may not have all the features or the same user interface as Adobe Premiere Pro.

Real Reasons Of Abandoning The Premiere Pro Lifetime License

While Adobe has officially stated that the shift to a subscription-based model allows for continuous innovation and regular updates, there are several underlying reasons that likely contributed to the decision to abandon lifetime licenses. Here are some of the key factors:

Sustainable Revenue Stream: A subscription model provides a predictable and consistent revenue stream. This is beneficial for the company’s financial stability and allows for better planning and allocation of resources. In contrast, a lifetime license provides a one-time payment, which can lead to revenue fluctuations. Customer Retention: With a subscription model, customers are more likely to stay engaged with the product. They have access to regular updates and new features, which can improve user experience and satisfaction, leading to higher retention rates. Piracy Control: Software piracy was a significant issue with the lifetime license model. The subscription model makes it more difficult to pirate software, as it requires regular online check-ins to verify the subscription status. Competitive Advantage: Many software companies are moving towards subscription models. By doing the same, Adobe stays competitive in the market. It also allows them to bundle products together, offering more value to the customers and increasing the chances of cross-selling. Lower Barrier to Entry: The upfront cost of a lifetime license can be prohibitive for some users, especially small businesses and freelancers. A subscription model lowers the initial cost, making the software more accessible to a wider range of users. Ongoing User Engagement: With a subscription model, Adobe can push regular updates, new features, and improvements directly to the users. This keeps the users engaged and encourages them to explore and use the software more extensively.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Adobe Premiere Pro CC (Creative Cloud) is a professional video editing software that is part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite of design and media editing products. It is widely used in the film and television industry for post-production.

Here are some key features of Adobe Premiere Pro CC:

Timeline-based Editing: Adobe Premiere Pro CC uses a timeline for editing, allowing multiple video and audio tracks to be edited together. Integration with Other Adobe Products: It integrates seamlessly with other Adobe products like After Effects, Photoshop, and Audition. This allows for a smoother workflow as you can easily import and work with files from these other applications. Support for a Wide Range of Formats: Adobe Premiere Pro CC supports a wide range of video formats, making it versatile for working with different types of footage. VR and 360 Video Editing: It includes support for VR and 360-degree video editing, which is becoming increasingly popular. Color Grading Tools: Premiere Pro CC includes advanced color grading tools, allowing you to adjust color and light in your video footage to achieve a specific mood or style. Motion Graphics Templates: You can create and customize motion graphics templates in Premiere Pro CC, which can be used for titles, lower thirds, and other on-screen graphics. Collaborative Tools: With Adobe’s Team Projects, multiple users can work on the same project simultaneously, making it easier for teams to collaborate.

I have a complete Adobe Premiere Pro review where I analyze all the features of this product. We discuss if Premiere Pro supports MKV files and how to handle MKV files via Encoder. Also, if MOV files are supported and how to override the MOV glitch, and if there is any kind of support inside Adobe Premiere Pro for WebM format files.

As there is no lifetime license anymore available, we responded the question in the comments´ section about why Adobe Premiere Pro is so expensive, and in general, why digital video editing software is so expensive.