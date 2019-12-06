IMovie Alternative For Windows

There are two in-house video editing programs from Apple. The free beginner program iMovie and the more professional program Final Cut. These are of course not compatible with Windows. But also the other way around there are many video editing programs, which were written only for Windows.

I’d like to show you some alternatives to iMovie, all of which run on the Mac and are at about the same level.

Which iMovie-like programs are available?

iMovie is aimed at beginners with a rather easy to use interface and the basic functions. There is a video editing software that makes the interface even simpler and is available for both Mac and Windows – the Movavi Video Editor. This is already available for 30€ at the moment. One of its strengths is clearly its user-friendly interface. However, you have to cut back on the color grading functions for the price. Of course, there are some filters you can use to easily create movie looks.

So if you are an Apple user looking for an application that is even easier to use than iMovie and contains all standard functions, I can only recommend the Video Editor.

Movavi Video Editor 15

Manufacturer Movavi Level Beginner Effects approx. 200 (no exact data to be found) Tracks 6 (normal version), 99 (plus version) 4K video editing Yes Image stabilization Yes

Other video editing applications for Windows and Mac

If you are looking for something more professional, you should have a look at the Adobe programs. Both Adobe Premiere Elements and the famous professional program Premiere Pro are available for Apple computers.

Premiere Elements costs a little more, but includes a few more features. Particularly with this video editing software are the three modes in which the videos can be edited. In “Quick” mode you work with a storyboard and a large preview window. All functions can be reached quickly. The “Assistant” mode is especially good at the beginning if you don’t have much experience with the program yet and are looking for individual functions. In the “Expert” mode, all help is then switched off.

The surface of Premiere Elements is very simple and tidy. However, I personally prefer the structure of the Magix programs such as Video Deluxe. Also the price is quite high for a beginner program.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2018