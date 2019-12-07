What Is A Gimbal ?

Do you know this situation too? You look at your video recordings and get annoyed that all shots filmed by hand are shaky. This does not happen with a gimbal.

What does a gimbal need and how does it work?

A gimbal uses sensors and motors to stabilize the camera, allowing you to take still shots without wobbling. This is also referred to as a gimbal , which compensates for all your hand movements with the engines installed. The sensors detect when the gimbal is moved and send power into the motor for the countermovement. So the camera always remains as a center of gravity, no matter what movements you do with your hand.

use

Often gimbal systems are used under camera drones. After all, you want quiet shots from the air. If the drone changes direction, for example, to the right, the camera remains stable in the horizontal position. So you can take beautiful videos from a bird’s eye view.

In the picture above you can see a professional gimbal system from DJI, which is mainly used for films or television. For a hobby filmmaker, such a device is obviously too big and probably too expensive. There is more of a handheld gimbal in question. This one holds in the hand like in the picture below, is much more practical and can be tolerated almost everywhere.

price

Because of all the technology in such a system, the gimbal is not cheap. A GoPro gimbal like the Karma Grip costs already over 300 €. For professional gimbals like the DJI Ronin, the price is already in the 4-digit range.

However, DJI announced a few days ago that the DJI Osmo 2 will hit the market, a gimbal system for mobile phones. The Osmo 1 has cost 220 € on Amazon. The newer model with improved features, however, should cost only € 130. For those who, like me, never film with their mobile phones, but always with the Actioncam, fortunately there are also adapters to pin the GoPro to the gimbal.

Conclusion

If you want to shoot professional films, you get for a lot of money quiet and fluid shots. However, if you pay attention to filming often with a tripod and do not move much while filming, it is not absolutely necessary to buy such a device.

Some cameras have automated image stabilization on board and many video editing programs have a stabilization feature. However, it’s just not the same thing. If you film with a real gimbal, you will notice the difference in any case.

